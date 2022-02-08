Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,647 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $26,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCPU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 2,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

