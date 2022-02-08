Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered their price objective on Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NPI stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.70. 189,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.63. The stock has a market cap of C$8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

