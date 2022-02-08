General Atlantic L.P. Buys 8,181,818 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

General Atlantic L.P. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,181,818 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.9% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $161,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rubertis Francesco De bought 60,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $761,036.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 270,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,838.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

