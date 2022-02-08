TENT (TENT) Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 51.6% against the dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $97,825.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00294026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00078889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00103928 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002219 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003816 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.