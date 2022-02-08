Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,541 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 467,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 307,588 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 8,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 129,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,866 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,242,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. 85,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,880. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,427,099 shares of company stock valued at $250,023,328 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.