Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 73,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

