Greytown Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 389,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

