Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report $8.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.58 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. 110,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,025,825. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

