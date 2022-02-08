Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $120.30. 21,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

