Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

CFRUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 350,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.