Marathon Capital Management Purchases 1,596 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. ABB comprises 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 125,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 15.74%. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.99.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.