Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

