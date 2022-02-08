Greytown Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.98. 4,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

