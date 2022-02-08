3,887 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.38. 149,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,054. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

