iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Boosted by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 4.5% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 736,454 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,818 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,674,000 after acquiring an additional 473,999 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 473,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

