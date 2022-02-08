Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.78. 21,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,011. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

