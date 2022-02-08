Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,994,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $83.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

