Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,903. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

