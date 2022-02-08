Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.740-$3.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.74-3.02 EPS.

NYSE EPC traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,653. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.