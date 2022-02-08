Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.740-$3.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.74-3.02 EPS.
NYSE EPC traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,653. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
