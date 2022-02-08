Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 112,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,042. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

