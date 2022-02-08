Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 151,498 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,835,000. Swmg LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.96. 10,099,937 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25.

