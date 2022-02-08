IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.270-$9.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,960. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $574.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

