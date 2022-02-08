Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,001 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,055,318,000 after buying an additional 227,439 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

ADBE stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.33. 23,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $560.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

