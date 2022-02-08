Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Up 32.5% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $5.24 million and $335,313.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00049338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.51 or 0.07051575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,406.16 or 0.99879639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

