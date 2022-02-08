Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $172.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.73 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

