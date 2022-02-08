Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 347,041 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347,041 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 163.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 445,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,068,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

