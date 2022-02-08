Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $904.95. 227,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,280,693. The firm has a market cap of $908.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,008.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $904.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,507,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,714,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

