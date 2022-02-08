Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Up to $10.24

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $10.78. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 77,601 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $588.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
