Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $65,721.81 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00306732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011452 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

