AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $13.58

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $14.05. AerSale shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,396,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AerSale by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,721 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

