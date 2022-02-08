BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $172.81

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.81, but opened at $166.24. BioNTech shares last traded at $160.58, with a volume of 24,708 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.86 and a 200 day moving average of $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

