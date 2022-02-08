BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $172.81

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.81, but opened at $166.24. BioNTech shares last traded at $160.58, with a volume of 24,708 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.86 and a 200 day moving average of $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.87.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.