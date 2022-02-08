New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Up to $10.20

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $10.50. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 142,559 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.