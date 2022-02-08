Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $20.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after buying an additional 273,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 35,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,391. The firm has a market cap of $677.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

