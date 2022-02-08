$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 6,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,713. The company has a market capitalization of $698.36 million, a P/E ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

