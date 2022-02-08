Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stake Raised by Ararat Capital Management LP

Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,341 shares during the quarter. Byline Bancorp makes up about 5.3% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ararat Capital Management LP owned about 1.63% of Byline Bancorp worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 423,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,437,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE BY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,532. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.