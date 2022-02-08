Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after buying an additional 3,116,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,478 shares during the period.

BNDX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 68,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,719. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

