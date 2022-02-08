First Foundation Advisors Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $114,256,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE ARE traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $186.03. 9,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average is $204.36. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.