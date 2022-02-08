VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. 37,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.