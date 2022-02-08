First Foundation Advisors Purchases 5,824 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.71. 175,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,846,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

