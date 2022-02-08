Dendur Capital LP Has $22.97 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dendur Capital LP decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.4% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $9,846,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,107.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,971,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $88,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,881 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,668,000 after buying an additional 591,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,815,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 168,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,524,984. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

