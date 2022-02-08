Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $80,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

LLY opened at $243.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $232.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.37%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.