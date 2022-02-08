PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,301. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.09.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.