Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

