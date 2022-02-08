RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RGC Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

