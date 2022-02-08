DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,161. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.