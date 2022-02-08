Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Gobi Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712,104 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,252 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 6.0% of Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gobi Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SEA worth $226,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,249,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SEA by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $502,555,000 after acquiring an additional 492,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820,960 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $580,394,000 after acquiring an additional 106,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

Shares of SE stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.84. 100,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,862,804. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $119.41 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.