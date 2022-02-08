Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 4,923 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt comprises approximately 1.5% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $23,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 35,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.