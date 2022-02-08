Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lifted by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.37. 1,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,948. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.