492,187 Shares in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 492,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000.

ARGUU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. Argus Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.64.

