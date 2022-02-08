Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 655 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 1,907,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,808,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

